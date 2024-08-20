The Italian team Jyamma Games has released a new Enotria: The Last Song gameplay trailer for Gamescomwith about two minutes of in-game sequences focused on one of the central aspects of this soulslike experience: combat.

In the initial part of the video we are offered a series of scenarios and enemies that we will have the opportunity to meet during the Enotria: The Last Song campaign, after which we move on to the clashes, whether they are long-range or close-range duels.

We see the protagonist of the game struggling with different opponentswhich he often faces by wielding heavy weapons, characterised by a fairly long loading time, but also producing frequent perfect parries.

The trailer ends when the character reaches a huge arena, where he will have to deal with a beastly and menacing bosswho welcomes him with a disturbing prophecy: how will it end?