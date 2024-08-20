The Italian team Jyamma Games has released a new Enotria: The Last Song gameplay trailer for Gamescomwith about two minutes of in-game sequences focused on one of the central aspects of this soulslike experience: combat.
In the initial part of the video we are offered a series of scenarios and enemies that we will have the opportunity to meet during the Enotria: The Last Song campaign, after which we move on to the clashes, whether they are long-range or close-range duels.
We see the protagonist of the game struggling with different opponentswhich he often faces by wielding heavy weapons, characterised by a fairly long loading time, but also producing frequent perfect parries.
The trailer ends when the character reaches a huge arena, where he will have to deal with a beastly and menacing bosswho welcomes him with a disturbing prophecy: how will it end?
Italian charm
As we have also seen in the recent video on the legends of Italian folklore that inspired Enotria: The Last Song, the ambitious project by Jyamma Games brings to the screen many traits of our country, whether it be visual or musical references.
The title is present in playable form at Gamescomso as to give all visitors to the Cologne event the opportunity to try out this interesting soulslike, which will arrive on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on September 19.
“In the shoes of the Mask of Changein Enotria you will face the Authors, formidable enemies who created the Canovaccio, an eternal and twisted work that keeps the world in an unnatural stasis”, reads the official press release.
The document also spends a few words on the setting of Falesia Magna, a setting inspired by the Etruscan civilization in terms of architecture and traditions, while the boss Giangurgolo mixes elements of theatrical masks and mythical creatures such as the Chimera of Arezzo.
