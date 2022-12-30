Nowadays many people become fans of aesthetic procedures that seek to refine or enhance beauty. However, it is not as easy as it seems, for some, to grant this wish and Anni’s story proves it. This girl has in fact had a scary result after putting on her Fake eyelashes.

Everything that Anny wanted was to have full and long eyelashes; for this he decided to apply false eyelashes. For her it seemed to be something easy and very simple but, unfortunately, what she didn’t expect happened. Her experience turned intonightmare worst: let’s find out together what happened.

What was supposed to be something wonderful turned out to be a dud, because the result was terrible. Anny thought she was in the hands of a professional but she, in the end, received bad treatment, which ended up making her eyelash.

On social media, the young woman shared the result of the eyelashes and the images published, as everyone was able to notice, really turned out to be worrying. Faced with what happened, users of all social networks expressed solidarity and were indignant at the situation of the young woman who now dreams of having the same eyelashes she had before treatment.

In addition to losing her eyelashes, Anni has had the need to heal the infection and eyelids. Worse yet, other women have commented on Anny’s post, reporting that they have been hurt by poorly performed cosmetic procedures like this one. A former client of the salon Anny went to for treatment wrote to the girl: