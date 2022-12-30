Home page World

Shortly before Christmas, a woman buys a ticket for the lottery. Now she is a multimillionaire. Despite this, she does not want to quit her job. Why?

Brisbane – A woman from Durack, West Brisbane, Australia decided to give herself a present just before Christmas. For this she bought a ticket for the so-called Powerball raffle of the international gaming provider The Lott dailymail.co.uk had previously reported. The raffle is one of the largest in the country. Shortly before Christmas, the equivalent of more than 90 million euros was in the jackpot. The gift was a success for her, because now she is one of the lucky winners. However, she does not want to stop working.

Woman wins 32 million euros in the lottery – and wants to continue working

Financially, the winner of the Powerball raffle could now afford not to go to work anymore. After all, she has won more than 32 million euros and will probably never again in her life be dependent on the money from her work. She told a The Lott staffer shortly after her win: “It will help take the pressure off, but I’ll keep doing what I love to do”. Presumably not wrong, because last a lottery winner who had won 128 million euros explained that his life was now boring.

As is usual with games of chance, the win came extremely unexpectedly for the woman. After all, the chance of winning the jackpot is 1 in 292,201,338. “I just happened to glance at the Lott app and saw the numbers light up,” explained the winner. “I hit the ceiling and screamed. The kids thought there was a cockroach in the kitchen.”

‘Will definitely change our lives’: Lottery winner donates money to family

Now she wants to use the money to improve the life of her family. “This will definitely change our lives. Not only will this help my family, but it will also help us have a better life,” she said. “It’s a great way to end the year. It’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. Dreams really do come true”.

She bought the ticket in a newspaper kiosk in a nearby shopping center. The seller is also pleased that his customer has won. When he hears about it, he replies, “How exciting is that?” He explains, “We’ve had a few wins here before, but that’s by far the size” and congratulates the winner. Most recently, a lottery player drew attention to himself who had kept his million-dollar win secret from his family.

“Would quit my job”: Lottery winner splits the net

Not everyone on the net can understand why the woman wants to continue working with her profit. A user commented on Twitter: “I would be enough for a fifth of the profit and I would quit my job”. Another user writes: “Why keep working if I don’t need it? wasted lifetime”.

But there is also opposition from the community. “Apparently a lot of people here don’t know what it means to have fun at work. I can understand you”. Another writes: “The first few weeks it’s fun not to work anymore, at some point you get bored to no end. At some point you want to work again, believe me.” What is certain is that the Brisbane woman is moving on, at least for now. Even if she can probably do without the salary from now on.