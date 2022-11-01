After his return as Superman in “Black Adam” and his unexpected exit from “The witcher”, it is clear that henry cavill looking for new horizons in his acting career. Thus, fans of “House of the Dragon” they think he would be perfect for the role of Aegon I Targaryen, better known as ‘The Conqueror’ in the wide fictional world created by George RR Martin and adapted by HBO Max.
Now, the English actor has responded to recent rumors and comments about a possible spin-off series of “Game of thrones” of the man who conquered all of Westeros.
In an interview for the “Happy sad confused” podcast, Cavill not only declared himself a fan of the series, but also that he would like to be part of it.
“To be fair, when I was watching ‘The House of the Dragon’I thought, ‘I feel like a lot of these guys could be good Witchers.’ I think it would be cool to be in WesterosI really think so,” he said.
“However, I don’t think there is a place for me there,” added the 39-year-old artist.
Also, despite the fact that a complete series starring Henry still seems a long way off — “House of the dragon” barely finished its first season — fans think that it could also be Cregan Stark.
This character appears during “Dance of the Dragons” in the books and it is very possible that it will also be adapted for the HBO Max series.
When does the second season of “House of the dragon” premiere?
According to the second season of “House of the dragon”a release date has not yet been specified.
On the subject, Casey Bloys, the CEO of HBO, told Variety: “Don’t expect it in 2023, but I think yes for some time in 2024”.
