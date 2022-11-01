(Reuters) – President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) continued on Monday in an unprecedented silence about the defeat at the polls for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) more than 24 hours after the election was defined, at the same time At the same time, protests by Bolsonarista truck drivers were growing across the country, pointing out fraud at the polls, without any evidence, and asking for disrespect to the results.

Since redemocratization, the candidate defeated in the presidential election recognizes the result on the same day it is announced. But since the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) announced Lula as the winner, Bolsonaro, who has questioned the security of electronic voting machines for months without evidence, has placed himself in absolute public silence.

After a day of waiting, on Monday night, Communications Minister Fábio Faria told Reuters that the president would only speak on Tuesday. “He should do it tomorrow, he went home to write the speech and tomorrow he should make the speech”, said Faria, adding that the president was “very calm and sober”.

Faria also said Bolsonaro was discussing with Union attorney general Bruno Bianco measures to unblock federal highways taken by the protests on his behalf, but gave no details.

The behavior of the government and allies in relation to the defeat was divided, fueling fears that Bolsonaro will contest the PT’s victory and actively stimulate protests such as that of truck drivers.

Some names that support the Planalto have recognized Lula’s victory. The Minister of the Civil House, Ciro Nogueira (PP-PI), responded to a contact made by the PT campaign to start the transition, as provided for by law. The core closest to Bolsonaro, however, either did not comment or preferred more ambiguous statements.

“Thank you to everyone who helped us rescue patriotism, who prayed, prayed, took to the streets, gave their sweat for the country that is working and gave Bolsonaro the biggest vote of his life! Let’s raise our heads and let’s not give up on our Brazil! God in charge!” tweeted Senator Flávio Bolsonaro, the president’s eldest son.

Later, Flávio was even vague in another tweet: “Dad, I’m with you no matter what!”

Congresswoman Carla Zambelli (PL-SP) repeated the same expression and then began to encourage the mobilization of truck drivers. “Congratulations, truckers. Stay, don’t faint,” she tweeted her.

ORDER OF MORAES

Meanwhile, the acts that had started timidly on Sunday night, were taking shape throughout the day across the country. In the beginning of the night, the balance was that more than 300 points of highways in at least 26 states of the country had already been interrupted.

On Monday night, the Minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Alexandre de Moraes, ordered the Federal Highway Police (PRF) and state police to carry out the immediate unblocking of what he called “undemocratic” acts by Bolsonarist groups.

The protests caused an increase of more than 4,000% in Google searches for article 142 of the Constitution, falsely used to say that it is legal to ask for an “intervention” by the Armed Forces against the other Powers.

In videos on social media, some supporters say that Bolsonaro had not yet expressed himself about the election results precisely to be able to trigger the military. In other videos, protesters speak of fraud without evidence.

The truck drivers category was an important supporter of Bolsonaro in 2018, but the main associations that represent them have now detached themselves from the current post-election acts. Even so, the protests were already disrupting important logistical routes for the flow of grain in the country, among them was one of the main accesses to the port of Paranaguá (PR), the BR-277.

As the movement gained strength, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), asked, on Twitter, for the collaboration of truck drivers. “Now, we need pacification and union in search of development, which necessarily involves the valuable category of Brazilian truck drivers”, he tweeted.

Elected senator Wellington Dias, coordinator of Lula’s campaign, released a video in which he stated that party lawyers and jurists “are currently seeking to dialogue with the truck drivers’ entity, but also already adopting measures to avoid this turmoil.”

For Dias, the purpose of the protests is “a riot, a riot of those who, in an authoritarian way, even preach instability with the defense even of the return of the military dictatorship”. “Therefore, measures will be… taken, precisely to ensure tranquility and avoid turmoil and that people have their sacred right to come and go,” he added.

The blockades once again brought into focus the work of the Federal Highway Police. On voting Sunday, the PRF carried out at least 600 inspections of buses transporting voters, despite a veto made by the TSE to the practice. Several cases are under investigation, according to the Electoral Justice.

On Monday, at least two videos circulated on social media in which PRF agents appear talking to truck drivers in protest. “The only thing I have to say at this moment is the only order we have is to be here with you, that’s all”, says the agent in the image, which Folha de S.Paulo identified as being in Palhoça, Santa Catarina.

In his decision that ordered the end of the blockades, Alexandre de Moraes cites the videos and sees “passivity” of the employees. He imposed a fine of 100,000 reais and authorized the arrest in flagrante delicto of the director general of the PRF, Silvinei Vasques, in case of disobedience.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito, Lisandra Paraguassu and Maria Carolina Marcello, in Brasília; Andre Romani and Roberto Samora, in São Paulo, and Rodrigo Viga Gaier, in Rio de Janeiro)