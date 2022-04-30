Henrik Fisker is a managing director ready to land on more international markets with his electric Fisker Ocean. The founder of the car company of the same name is a true fan of battery-powered mobility, but he never seemed particularly comfortable when it comes to Elon Musk. In recent days she had decided, for example, to leave Twitter after having witnessed, like the whole planet, substantially the acquisition by Tesla’s owner: “I believe 100% in freedom of speech, and therefore I do not want this freedom to be controlled or managed by my competitor on the electric car market; I don’t want a competitor to determine the behavior of Fisker’s followers while we tackle our future growth“.

Now Fisker has taken a few little extra digs, according to Jason Stein’s “Cars & Culture” podcast. “Tesla proved that despite quality and service issues, people continue to buy cars and the company’s products still get the highest ratingsFisker said. It is in particular the aforementioned “quality and service problems” that make the sentence interesting as a whole. As if to say that Tesla may not have the reliability of a market champion, but the fact that it is electric and ‘new’ makes it attractive anyway.

Tesla would be taking advantage of the fact that people today expect less, while still paying more: the designer-turned-builder cites the example of the smartphone, which when it breaks is thrown away, while the car usually remains there where it is, even with some imperfections. Fisker admitted that Tesla is a successful company, but many were waiting on the gates of bankruptcy thanks to the reaction of traditional car manufacturers; an event not yet happened. Developing some sort of cult around Musk would have impressed many of his customers. The final thesis, therefore, would be the following: today many customers accept the presence of some problems only to experiment with new technologies first, and do not worry too much about the reliability of the software.