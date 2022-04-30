With the Liga won this afternoon, Carlo Ancelotti, an Emilian from Reggiolo born 62 years ago, is the first coach in the world to have won the five major European championships. Before his success in Spain with Real Madrid, he had triumphed in Italy (Milan), England (Chelsea), France (Psg) and Germany (Bayern). With the ‘blancos’ Carletto also won his last Champions League as a coach in 2013-14, after the two in AC Milan in 2002-03 and 2006-2007. He then collected 7 trophies in Uefa club competitions, with Milan, Real Madrid and Juventus, on a par with Giovanni Trapattoni and Alex Ferguson. In 2014 he entered the Italian football Hall of Fame.

He took his first steps as a coach between 1992 and 1995 as deputy head of the Italian national team of Arrigo Sacchi, his lifelong mentor and coach at the time of his performances as a player. His official debut is in 1995, just thirty-six years old and still without a license to practice the profession, in Serie B at Reggiana which, thanks to his contribution, returns to the military in the most important Italian championship. In 1996 he became manager of Parma, the club that had launched him as a footballer and with which he reached the second place in the A standings, winning the pass for the Champions League, a record never surpassed by the yellow and blue. From 1999-2001 he arrived at Juve for two seasons, with whom he will never have an idyllic relationship due to his past as a player at Roma and Milan, but to whom he owes his first experience in a great club.

Since 2001 Carletto arrives at Milanello, for eight seasons characterized by memorable moments, such as the two championships and the last Champions won in 2006-2007, and by other very difficult ones such as ‘Calciopoli’. On June 1, 2009 the adventure abroad begins: at Chelsea, with which he will become the first Italian coach to win the English championship and the second foreigner to do so in his first season in England, after Jose ‘Mourinho. In 2011 he is the second highest paid coach in the world after the Special One, thanks to the € 13.5 million gross a year offered by Paris Saint-Germain. An amazing investment for the French club, which proclaims itself as Ligue 1 champion two days early for the third time in history and 19 years later after the last one. In 2020, on the occasion of PSG’s 50th anniversary, he was named the best coach in the history of the club.

From 2013 begins the first phase of his Spanish years at Real Madrid, with which he wins his third Champions League, bringing the ‘blancos’ to the historic Tenth. At Bayern Munich in 2016 he takes the place of Guardiola and adds a new trophy to the showcase with the victory of the German championship, thus entering the small circle of coaches capable of winning the title in four different countries. He returns to Italy in 2018, after nine years from the AC Milan experience, this time chosen by Napoli to replace Maurizio Sarri. After just one season he was sacked and landed at Everton, immediately collecting the first six straight victories of a season, as had not happened since 1938-1939.

On June 1, 2021, six years after the end of the first experience, his return to the Real Madrid bench is announced, with whom he signs a three-year contract, in place of Zinedine Zidane. Ancelotti becomes the first coach in the history of the tournament to qualify for the semifinals for four consecutive decades (after the 90s with Juventus, the 2000s with Milan and the 2010s always at the helm of Real). And from today he will count one more triumph.

After all, Carletto had already begun to make a difference in football, from his first experiences with the shoes in the green rectangle, in the Parma midfield, when he was only 16 years old. In ’79 he was the author of the double that gave the Emilians back to Serie B, then his debut in Serie A in 1979 with Roma, with which he won his first of the 4 Italian Cups in the Giallorossi, in addition to his first Scudetto 1982- 1983. At Milan he became the new man of Sacchiano football, as well as his best interpreter and perfect intermediary between the coach and the team, imposing himself immediately and winning the 1987-1988 championship. Then the Italian Super Cup in ’88 and his first European Cup in ’89, of which he remembers the goal scored from long distance in the semifinal overwhelmed by 5 to 0 against Real Madrid. And again the following season, the new European triumph, in the European Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup. A character who on the bench has always been able to be appreciated also on a human level, thanks above all to his so-called “calm leadership”, focused on direct and honest confrontation with his athletes, training players who are also very different from each other but with whom he has always managed to find the right balance. A champion who has never flaunted his talents, working with seriousness and humility.

