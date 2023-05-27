Saturday, May 27, 2023
Helsinki | The fire alarm emptied Aleksanterinkattu Lindex

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 27, 2023
in World Europe
0
Helsinki | The fire alarm emptied Aleksanterinkattu Lindex

However, there was no fire in the store, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service.

Helsinki A fire alarm went off at the store of the clothing chain Lindex on Aleksanterinkattu on Saturday afternoon. People were directed out of the store.

After receiving the alarm, the rescue service unit went to the scene. Rescuers did not detect a fire.

After receiving the alarm, the rescue service unit went to the scene. Rescuers did not detect a fire.

However, when a fire alarm sounds, people are directed out of the premises as a precaution. The cause of the alarm is not yet known.

