Helsinki | The fire alarm emptied Aleksanterinkattu Lindex

However, there was no fire in the store, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service.

Helsinki A fire alarm went off at the store of the clothing chain Lindex on Aleksanterinkattu on Saturday afternoon. People were directed out of the store.

However, there was no fire in the store, according to the Helsinki Rescue Service.

After receiving the alarm, the rescue service unit went to the scene. Rescuers did not detect a fire.

However, when a fire alarm sounds, people are directed out of the premises as a precaution. The cause of the alarm is not yet known.