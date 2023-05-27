Deutsche Wellei

05/27/2023 – 7:10 am

European Union warns social media giant, owned by Elon Musk, that obligation to remove “fake news” remains. New European law on digital services comes into effect in August, imposing more severe rules. According to information from the European Commission, the social network Twitter withdrew from a voluntary agreement to combat online misinformation. “Twitter abandons the EU’s voluntary Code of Practice against misinformation. But the obligations remain”, wrote the EU Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, on the platform.

“You can run, but you can’t hide. In addition to voluntary commitments, combating disinformation will become a legal obligation under the DSA starting August 25. Our teams will be ready to apply it,” he added, referring to the upcoming Digital Services Act (DSA).

The social network has yet to confirm its withdrawal, but the decision seems to be the latest move in the strategy of loosening the reins that its owner, Elon Musk, has been applying since he acquired it, in 2022.

Freedom of expression above all else?

With the declared goal of transforming Twitter into a digital public square, where freedom of expression is a priority, Musk reversed previously adopted rules against disinformation – for example, restoring the account of former US president Donald Trump – and made the verification system chaotic.

Since the acquisition, the South African billionaire has also cut thousands of jobs in order to save money, eliminating entire departments, including those responsible for content mediation.

Currently, the platform’s stated policy is to “deflate” and demonetize extremely negative or hate-laden tweets, making them visible only to those specifically looking for them. Posts containing fake news are mediated to include corrections, usually suggested by the Twitter community.

The EU’s current voluntary online Code of Practice includes obligations to screen political advertising, stop monetizing misinformation and cooperate with fact-checking schemes.

