The actor and director Leopold Mastelloni recently launched a desperate appeal that really sounds like a great and urgent cry for help. Just on the eve of his birthday he says during an interview that he has serious economic difficulties.

“Tomorrow I will be 80, I will be 79”, says Mastelloni who wants to speak openly to everyone, admirers and the widest possible audience. “I thank God for my health and the public for their affection, but I would never have imagined that my old age would be like this”. The director describes his situation, his perspectives existential as a “terrifying” moment in his life.

The appeal he communicates in the interview with Ansa is not limited to talking about how he feels, but also goes into some details that paint a picture of really desperate situationalmost paradoxical for the character we are talking about. “In front of me I see only the abyss. I have been excluded from the theater, erased. I don’t work and I need to”. Mastelloni also admits that his small pension “is not enough to cover rent and bills”. His condition of serious poverty, made public once again, does not seem to have changed in several years.

“The Bacchelli law? [ndr. la legge che tutela personaggi pubblici in condizioni di grave disagio] For now it has been denied, even though I have two suitcases of documents. I turn to Minister Sangiuliano, who is a man of culture and Neapolitan”. This is how actor Leopoldo Mastelloni speaks, asking for the attention of citizens and institutions. The Bacchelli law, established by the Craxi Government, provides a fund for illustrious citizens who find themselves in conditions of particular need, and allows them to receive lifetime contributions for basic sustenance.

In another interviewseveral years ago, Mastelloni had already made his problems known: “I don’t want to end up like Isabella Biagini, who died suddenly due to economic difficulties, despite being in good health […] I don’t want the State to take away my dignity. I don’t want handouts, neither from the State nor from others, I want solidarity.