Genoa – Massimo Coda will be the new centre forward of Sampdoria. Having won the competition from other Serie B clubs who had their eyes on the Campania striker.

Therefore, an agreement was reached with the Genoa who had bought the number 9 in the summer of 2022 and then, last season, had loaned it to Cremonesea team with which he scored 16 goals.

Coda will undergo medical tests tomorrow morning, Friday 12 July, before signing the contract and joining the team coached by Andrea Pirlo.