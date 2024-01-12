The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a warning to the country’s citizens about fraudulent messages they receive in the name of diplomatic missions abroad.

The UAE mission to the United States of America in Washington wrote on its official account on the “X” website (formerly Twitter): “We ask you to be aware of the fraudulent messages that you receive in the name of our diplomatic missions abroad.”

The embassy added, “We call on all citizens and students to verify the accuracy of the information before responding to any suspicious correspondence.”

In a statement published on its website, the diplomatic mission wrote, “The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on you to be wary of fraudulent messages that may appear to be sent from the country’s diplomatic mission abroad.”

The statement also called for “not responding to any requests, via phone or e-mail, for financial transfers by any of the country's missions abroad or its employees (such as requests for financial transfers to pay for university admission costs, or advance payments for a scholarship).”

The Ministry also stresses the necessity of communicating via the emergency phone number 0097180024 in the event of suspicion of any fraudulent correspondence or electronic phishing.