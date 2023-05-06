













Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku – Who is Yuzuriha?

Keishu’s Yuzuriha is part of the cast of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. Her voice actress is Rie Takahashi —recognized for voicing Megumin, Takagi, Tomo Aizawa, among others.

Yuzuriha’s character debuted in the second episode of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. She is a kunoichi who bears a special resemblance to the abilities of Gabimaru – the main ninja who is paired with Sagiri Asaemon, the samurai.

Yuzuriha from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku- Know her most interesting facts

Yuzuriha, an egocentric — Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku

At first, Yuzuriha has a self-centered personality. of a powerful kunoichi, and this is exactly what kept her alive until she reached the dangerous island to search for the elixir of eternal life.

Although it is presented as a girl who can adapt her personality according to her needs, In essence, this is because she fights hard to survive, under a perspective that limits her to taking care of herself.

Yes, the first facet that we know of the kunoichi is the one that only wants to stay alive. Nevertheless, Yuzuriha is one of the most interesting characters in Hell’s Paradise: Jigokurakudue to her great spiritual and emotional development that the journey entails when exploring the island —and herself—.

Source: Studio MAPPA

Yuzuriha will be a partial liar, from the beginning he will tell his story in half, but later we will discover that he was “transparent” from the beginning. Furthermore, while at first he doesn’t give in and even sacrifices his allies for his well-being, towards the end he will develop a different perspective on the reasons he wants to stay alive.

She will become good friends with Sagiri and at the most critical moments, in a rather unexpected way, he will help Gabimaru and even risk his life for him.

Yuzuriha’s abilities from Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku they are those of a ninja, however, his ability to seduce will be an important tool throughout the saga, and prior to this. And this will be definitive to recognize her as a kunoichi.

Yuzuriha is a secondary supporting character that will stabilize the narrative of Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku. The girl, as an excellent kunoichi proposal, will make you amaze at every moment.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Yuzuriha’s past and future

The kunoichi had a younger sister who died of an incurable disease, however, despite the bitter pill, she decided to continue with her life. After finding Gabimaru and Sagiri, she discovers the darkest secret about the elixir of eternal life and confronts a palace, the girl will decide to stay by Sagiri’s side instead of returning to her Clan, the Yamada family.

Yuzuriha’s Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku She will manage interesting changes that will definitely make you hate her a little at times, but towards the end you will discover, just like her, a new person.

Source: MAPPA Studios

Hell’s Paradise Manga: Jigokuraku

It should be noted that the work Hell’s Paradise: Jigokuraku is finished, it had 13 volumes that compile 127 chapters. Also, by this time the anime adaptation came out, MangaPlus is releasing a reissue that currently consists of seven chapters, so you can catch up on the story legally and for free.

Even more important news is that on April 4, 2023 a one shot entitled Special Chapter: The Unexpected Forest in which the characters will have to fight against an immortal being.

