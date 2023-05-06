Football player Jean Deza He is once again involved in a scandal and, this time, with his ex-partner Gabriela Alva. In the preview of the program “Magaly TV, the firm” on this Friday, May 5, you can see how the player screams for his belongings to be delivered to his ex-girlfriend’s house. In the videos recorded by the residents of the area, the 29-year-old athlete is heard using profanity against the woman who had a relationship with him.

All the details of this new case will be exposed in the program of Magaly Medinawhich is broadcast from Monday to Friday at 9.50 pm by the signal of ATV.

“Magaly TV, the firm”: users react to this Friday’s advance

Users on social networks are waiting for the new broadcast of “Magaly TV: The Firm”, where the new protagonist is the soccer player Jean Deza. Let’s remember that it is not the first time that the ‘ball player’ is the target of the ‘Urraca’ jackals. “I don’t miss it”, “Jean Deza again…”, are some of the comments from users.

