The Mexican National Team will seek to redeem itself under the tutelage of Jaime Lozano The 2023-24 Concacaf Nations League Finals will be the final phase of the 2023-24 edition of the Concacaf Nations League, the third season of the international competition, the venue will be at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and The two-time champion United States will seek the third consecutive cup.
The Mexican team has not been able to stand out in the Concacaf Nations League in its first two editions (2019-20 and 2022-23), both directed under the orders of Gerardo Martino and Diego Coccain this way we recount the last two participations of the Tricolor.
The final phase was extended for another year due to the pandemic. COVID-19Instead of being played in the summer of 2020, it was played in the summer of 2021 in Denver.
In the League A classification, Mexico was the leader after having been first in Group B, Honduras second place and leader of Group C; The United States third place, leader of Group A and Costa Rica was able to get into fourth place and leader of Group D.
The semifinal matches were Mexico vs. Costa Rica where the Aztec team advanced after tying 0-0 in regulation time and winning the penalty shootout 5-4. For its part, the United States eliminated Honduras by beating them by a narrow 0-1.
In the end, Honduras took third place by beating Costa Rica and the United States was champion by defeating the 'Tata'by 2-3 in extra time. In this way, the Stars and Stripes won the first edition of the tournament.
The tournament also served as a qualification process for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, and began its group stage in the FIFA international dates of June 2022 and the finals were held in June 2023. The finals were played in Las Vegas.
In the League A classification, the United States was the leader of the classification after being the leader of Group D; Panama was second place after being the leader of Group B; Canada was third place after being the leader of Group C and finally, Mexico was classified in fourth place being the leader of Group A.
The semifinal matches were the United States vs. Mexico and the North American team won with authority 3-0; In the Panama vs. Canada duel, the Maple Leafs advanced 0-2. In the end, the United States was crowned 2-0 and won the two-time championship. For its part, Mexico defeated Panama 0-1 thanks to Diego Cocca who, in the end, ended up being dismissed from his position.
