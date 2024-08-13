After the controversy surrounding the latest update, Helldivers 2 developers apologize to users, promising to fix everything in the next few weeks and thus remedy their mistakes.
“We spent the last week at listen to your feedback and to reflect on the path we have ahead of us for Helldivers 2 and how we wish to continue developing the game,” wrote game director Mikael Eriksson.
“In short, we didn’t reach our goals with the last update: some things didn’t go as planned, others show fundamental inconsistencies with our approach to balance and the direction of the game.”
“This was our fault and we acknowledge it. As many of you have pointed out, and we agree, the important thing now is to act, not talk. So here’s what we plan to do with future updates over the next sixty days.”
Arrowhead Game Studios’ Roadmap
In order to regain the trust of users after the Helldivers 2 update that did not please the fans, Arrowhead Game Studios has set this path divided into points, as stated to be completed within two months:
- “Continue to re-examine our approach to balance, with the intention of achieving a compromise that is fun and not balanced for the sake of being balanced.”
- “Update how the fire damage mechanic works to change the flamethrower’s function as a close-range support weapon.”
- “Rework the gameplay to avoid excessive ragdoll effect.”
- “Rethinking our approach to primary weapon design and creating a plan to make combat more engaging.”
- “Reprioritize bug fixes so that those that have the most immediate impact on gameplay are prioritized.”
- “Improve game performance (frame rate is a key point).”
- “Rework the magazines.”
