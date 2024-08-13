After the controversy surrounding the latest update, Helldivers 2 developers apologize to users, promising to fix everything in the next few weeks and thus remedy their mistakes.

“We spent the last week at listen to your feedback and to reflect on the path we have ahead of us for Helldivers 2 and how we wish to continue developing the game,” wrote game director Mikael Eriksson.

“In short, we didn’t reach our goals with the last update: some things didn’t go as planned, others show fundamental inconsistencies with our approach to balance and the direction of the game.”

“This was our fault and we acknowledge it. As many of you have pointed out, and we agree, the important thing now is to act, not talk. So here’s what we plan to do with future updates over the next sixty days.”