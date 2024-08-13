After the release of the third part of Pokemon HorizonsThe Pokémon Company International revealed that the fourth part of this anime will be available through Netflix Latin America starting November 22, 2024.

It must be remembered that Pokemon Horizons is a new story that follows Liko and Rod, as well as their respective partners Sprigatito and Fuecoco, as they embark on incredible adventures across the Pokémon world.

Source: The Pokémon Company

In Part 3, fans enjoyed the latest adventures of Liko and Rod alongside the members of the Voltionauts Tackle, led by Friede and Captain Pikachu, while learning more about Pokémon Trainer Lucius and the Six Heroes.

Now, in the next batch of episodes, Liko and Rod travel to the Paldea region, where they will uncover more mysteries while fending off the defiant Explorers.

Those who want to see a little more can go to YouTube to enjoy a nice preview of this fourth season that promises to deliver more emotions.

What will the fourth part of Pokémon Horizons be about?

To give you a good idea of ​​what awaits us in the fourth part of episodes of Pokemon Horizonswe give you a brief official synopsis so you get an idea of ​​everything that awaits you:

Synopsis of the fourth part of episodes of Pokemon Horizons

The Voltionauts Tackle is heading to the Paldea region, but they don’t have any money! To get funds, Friede takes on various jobs, such as searching for a missing Bramblin and moving rocks at a research site threatened by wild Pokémon.

Meanwhile, a shy Oikologne, a separated Tandemaus, and a hammer-loving Tinkatink get help from Liko, Rod, Doti, and the other Voltionauts. But when Sprigatito runs away and Doti’s mom arrives, the group has a choice to make. Then Liko and Rod meet a superhero Pokémon, and the appearance of a mysterious tower gives them clues about the Explorers’ grand plan…

What do you think about what will come to Horizons: Pokemon from November 2024?