Trump punishes the University of Columbia for “anti -Semitism” and cancels 400 million dollars in subsidies

The persecution against the Protal protesters continues almost a year after the camping against the Gaza War that were built in many universities in the United States. The Donald Trump administration announced this Friday that it has canceled 400 million dollars (about 369 million euros) in federal subsidies and contracts of the University of Columbia (New York), which last year became the heart of the proportive mobilizations.

The Government justifies the suspension for accusations of “anti -Semitism” against the prestigious educational institution.

“These cancellations represent the first round of actions and are expected to continue more cancellations. The working group continues to review and coordinate with federal agencies to identify additional cancellations that can be carried out quickly, ”he warns The statement Of several government departments, noting that Columbia “has more than 5,000 million publicly subsidized dollars.”

The coup against Columbia is part of the cultural war that has long fought the Republican party against universities and that, ultimately, aims to erode the freedom of the chair of these institutions. Both Columbia and other universities of the Ivy League (elite universities) have been in the spotlight of the Education and Labor Committee, which is chaired by Republican Virginia Foxx.

The Education Committee was the one that carried out the hearings for the Protective protests, which led to the resignation of Harvard, Pennsylvania and Columbia rectorship. The persecution of the Policies ofi (diversity, equity and inclusion) that the Trump administration has undertaken on a large scale, was already carried out from this committee in the education sector. And the proportions were the perfect excuse to intervene over these centers. Trump was so satisfied with the work done by the committee that he took from him to the new United States ambassador for the UN, Elise Stefanik. The Republican was the one who cornered Harvard’s rector in a dead end accusing her of allowing anti -Semitic actions on her campus.

The fund cuts arrives just after the Senate confirmed to Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education. One of his first tasks in office was to put under scrutiny the University of Columbia to verify if he was taking actions contre the anti -Semitism that the Republicans denounce that he is being in the campus. In addition, the University also faces three federal research for accusations of anti -Semitism that have been announced in recent weeks.

“Universities must comply with all federal laws against discrimination if they will receive federal funds,” McMahon said. “For too long, Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on their campus. Today, we demonstrate to Columbia and other universities that we will not tolerate their atrocious inaction. ” As explained by a university spokesman to the newspaper The New York Timesthe center is reviewing the announcement made by the Government and undertakes to work with it to recover the funds.

The new administration wants to convert the siege to Columbia into an example for the rest of the universities that have not folded even before the new guidelines. This Tuesday, the president threatened to cut federal funds to universities that allow “illegal protests.” In a post in his social truth network, he assured that those students who protest “will be permanently expelled or, depending on the crime, arrested.”