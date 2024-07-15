Before the surprise of locals and strangers, the imposed Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Lazaro Cardenas Batel –he son of Cuauhtémoc Cardenas–, would be responsible for the Secretariat of the Presidencyin the six-year term about to begin.

That is to say, that the son of the former “moral leader” of the Mexican left will be the Private Secretary of the “Madam President”.

And it was a surprise appointment because months before – in February 2023 – the very same Obrador had accused his political father, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, of “treason”who appeared as part of the “undersigned”, of a A statement questioning AMLO’s failed government.

Lopez’s anger was such that Cuauhtémoc “backed away” from the announcement and noted that he had not been consulted and that his name was included without his authorization, in a ddocument that severely criticized López’s management and above all, his attempts to destroy the young Mexican democracy.

Furthermore, Obrador’s new “betrayal” of Cárdenas – his political father – caused Cárdenas Batel to resign from his position as chief advisor to the López government in March of 2023.

In short, a new break between the Cárdenas and the Failed government of Lopez Obrador.

However – and despite the Differences between the Cardenas and Obrador–, it is striking that before, during and after the election of June 2, the three-time presidential candidate, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, never dared to question the rude choice of State that brought Mrs. Sheinbaum to power.

That is to say, the historical leader of the wrongly named Mexican leftthe son of the legendary president Lázaro Cárdenas, the Michoacan who in the 80s of the last century broke with the PRI in repudiation of its authoritarian, undemocratic and dictatorial culture; the builder of the young Mexican democracy of the 90s –also of the last century–, did not dare to question even with the petal of a criticism a government -like AMLO’s–, which leads the country to the anti-democracy of the old PRI.

And, in case you have forgotten, Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas led, along with Porfirio Muñoz Ledo, Ifigenia Martínez and many others, the biggest split in the PRI, after the imposition of the presidential candidacy of Carlos Salinas de Gortari.

Yes, with Cárdenas at the helm, the Democratic Current of the PRI was created, a trend that, over time, made possible the first presidential candidacy of Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas, in 1988; an election that was notable for a scandalous State fraud carried out by the fraudster and thief of public money named Manuel Bartlett; fraud that made Salinas president.

In effect, a State fraud identical to that orchestrated 35 years later by López Obrador, who before, during and after the election of June 2, managed to fraudulently impose Claudia Sheinbaum.

And if you have forgotten, the legacy of the Democratic Current of the PRI was the creation of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) by its initials, which for years was the emblem of the nascent Mexican democracy; a party that, paradoxes aside, López Obrador took over to build his authoritarian and undemocratic fiefdom, called Morena.

And that is the biggest contradiction, since while the PRD was the driving force in the construction of democratic institutions such as the INE, the Electoral Tribunal and reliable, credible, transparent and equitable elections, Morena is nothing more than the party that buried Mexican democracy. That is why Morena buried the PRD.

And yes, the joke, the contradiction and the paradox tell themselves.

That is to say, while López Obrador followed the same steps of the fraudulent governments of the old PRI; governments that, for example, made Carlos Salinas president in the past, through a state election that deprived Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas of a clear victory; today, the Cárdenas family not only kept silent about the state election that brought Mrs. Claudia to power, but in the extreme of complicity they accept the crumbs of power.

And that is why it is necessary to ask:

In exchange for what kind of crumbs did the historic leader of this so-called leftist farce in Mexico give up his democratic principles?

Or are we facing confirmation that the Democratic Current of the old PRI, the founding of the PRD and the democratic exploits of the end of the last century were nothing more than a farce and a deception?

The truth is that everyone knows the answers.

Yes, the Cardenas –Cuauhtémoc and Lázaro–, like López Obrador and the majority of Mexican politicians, are nothing more than a bunch of liars, frauds and parasites of public money.

And the rest, the speeches, the promises, the harangues and the proclamations, have been nothing more than rhetorical resources and “fool’s errands.”

Do you doubt it?

In time.

