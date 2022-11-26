Mexico.- Hector Bonilla is considered one of the best actors in Mexicowho has participated in numerous productions and even lent his voice for the dubbing of successful Disney-Pixar films such as ‘Coconut‘, inspired by the day of the dead in Mexican culture.

This Friday, November 25, it was announced that the first actor passed away after losing the fight against cancer kidney disease that he had suffered for years, for which the country was shocked by the unfortunate loss.

Users on social networks have given themselves the task of sharing part of the life of the actor who died at the age of 83 in the Mexico Cityin addition to leaving messages of condolences for the family of Hector Bonilla.

After the spread of the death of the man who participated in the famous suspense film, ‘Red Dawn’a series of photographs of Héctor Bonilla during his youth came to light, who was undoubtedly a very attractive person.

Without a doubt, the physical appearance of Héctor Bonilla when he was young was impressive, surely he was always surrounded by beautiful fans and even show business women.

However, the actor over time and despite his deadly disease He still looked very attractive, he was always a handsome man.

Mexico lost an enigma for the show, who also became a deputy in the Mexico City for a brief period of time, and will be missed by many people in the Mexican territory.