Electricity bills will not have additional costs; the Agency stated that the rainy season favors energy production in the country

Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) announced this Friday (Nov.25, 2022) that the electricity tariff flag remains green in December. This means that there will be no further increase in electricity bills this month.

“This decision confirms our projections that there would be no additional costs on electricity bills for most of 2022, from April until the end of the year, due to good power generation conditions in the country”said Sandoval Feitosa, director general of the Agency.

According to Aneel, the rainy season improves the supply of reservoirs and the general conditions of energy production in the hydroelectric plants that supply the country. For these reasons, the agency said that it will not be necessary to resort to more expensive energies, such as thermoelectric plants.

TARIFF FLAGS

In June, Aneel approved the readjustment of tariff flags. The increase was 59.5% for the yellow flag, 63.7% for the red flag level 1 and 3.2% for the red flag level 2. The new values ​​are valid for the period from July 2022 to June 2023.

Here are the approved values: