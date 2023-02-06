Home page politics

The losses for Russia in the Ukraine war are piling up. US media provide information about how many soldiers have already been killed and wounded.

In the Ukraine war the fights go on.

200,000 Russian soldiers have been killed or wounded.

Read current developments from the Ukraine conflict in our new ticker. The information on the Ukraine war processed here comes partly from the warring parties Russia and the Ukraine. They can therefore not be independently checked in part.

Update from Monday, February 6, 1:01 p.m.: The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense has announced Russia’s recent losses in the war against Ukraine. According to this, among other things, 870 Russian soldiers died in the war.

Soldiers: 132,160 (+870)

132,160 (+870) planes: 294 (+0)

294 (+0) Helicopter: 284 (+0)

284 (+0) Tank: 3231 (+11)

3231 (+11) Armored Fighting Vehicles: 6415 (+10)

6415 (+10) Artillery Systems: 2231 (+5)

2231 (+5) Anti-Aircraft Systems: 227 (+0)

227 (+0) Multiple Rocket Launcher: 461 (+1)

461 (+1) Vehicles and fuel tanks: 5104 (+13)

5104 (+13) Ships: 18 (+0)

18 (+0) drones: 1958 (+0)

1958 (+0) Source: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine as of February 6

According to Ukrainian data, Russia loses hundreds of soldiers in Ukraine every day. (Iconic photo) © Anatolii Stepanov/AFP

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: 200,000 soldiers killed and wounded

First report from Monday, February 6th: Moscow/Kyiv – According to estimates by USA and other western authorities have been since Russia’s war against Ukraine 200,000 Russian soldiers killed and wounded. She had that New York Times reported. “The figures for Ukraine and Russia are estimates based on satellite imagery, intercepted communications, information from social media and on-site media reports, as well as official reports from both governments,” the newspaper said.

Hundreds of Russian and Ukrainian troops have been killed or injured every day lately in fighting for the eastern city of Bakhmut, the longest and bloodiest battle of the Russian invasion, government officials said New York Times. According to them, the losses of Russia in its attack on Bakhmut far exceed the strategic value of the city. Moscow sees the capture of Bakhmut as crucial to gaining the upper hand in the Ukrainian region of Donetsk.

Losses for Russia in the Ukraine War: Poorly Trained Troops

Again and again there are reports about the poor training of Russian troops in the Ukraine war. Above all, soldiers who were subsequently mobilized for the mission were poorly prepared. The Russian military is said to have played by the rules of the Wagner mercenary group’s game, sending poorly trained troops and ex-convicts “directly in the path of Ukrainian shelling and machine guns” to “catch and weaken Ukrainian fire.” as the American officials were quoted as saying. (mse with dpa/AFP)