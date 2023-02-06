“The loss of the ability to speak with one’s own voice is one of the reasons of greatest suffering for people with ALS and their families. We strongly believe in this project because it gives us the possibility not only of regaining a human voice but, above all, to restore soul and identity in our relationships. Days like today testify how the enlightened alliance between institutions and the scientific community is capable of concretely placing itself at the service of the common good starting from listening to needs”. So Fulvia Massimelli, president of the Italian Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association, among the speakers at the presentation of ‘Voice for purpose’, the digital technology platform that sees the involvement of Campus Bio-Medico University of Rome, Nemo clinical centers, Nemo Lab, Translated, Dream On and Aisla.