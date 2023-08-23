Heat wave in Europe: this is how intense temperatures are experienced

Europe is experiencing one of the most aggressive heat waves in history. It is that at various points the temperatures have risen until over 40 degrees and there are also strong forest fires.

NASA even revealed in its most recent climate data that, according to scientists from the space agency’s Goddard Institute for Space Studies (GISS), July 2023 was hotter than any other month on the global temperature record.

According to the US space agency, overall, July 2023 was 0.24°C warmer than any other July recorded by NASA, and it was 1.18°C warmer than the July average between 1951 and 1980.

Türkiye hits all-time high Turkey recorded a record temperature reaching 49.5ºC in a municipality in western Anatolia, almost half a degree more than the previous record. Rome is working to cope with high temperatures, which have risen 1.7 degrees in three decades. In some bus stops shade has been created with provisional trees and the network of public water fountains has also been reinforced. Concern in Toulouse Toulouse is one of those cities where it will probably reach a historic peak of 42 degrees, a temperature that could also be reached in other parts of the region, such as Albi, Cahors or Montauban. Heat records in France Even the meteorological services in France predict that heat records will be broken this Wednesday in various towns in the south of the country. See also Named the consequences of the continuation of Kyiv attacks on objects in the Black Sea

