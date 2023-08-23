UK tombstones to be fenced off because of people having sex

People having sex in a cemetery in the British city of Ipswich have caused concern among local authorities. About it informs BBC news.

At night, tombstones and tall stone sarcophagi behind St. Stephen’s Church, which has not been used for its intended purpose since the late 1970s, turn into tables for drinking and drinking. Police say the place has also become popular “for sexual activity.”

Ipswich authorities believe this is due to the church’s relative seclusion and lack of lighting. According to the police, the situation will improve only if the tombstones are surrounded by fences. Previously, similar measures worked in other parts of the city.

In addition, the cemetery can install additional lighting, CCTV cameras and remove some of the benches, replacing them with seats that can be removed before dark.

Earlier it was reported that in Uganda, a couple was caught having sex on the altar of a church. After the incident, parishioners refused to attend services until the clergy performed a cleansing ritual in the temple.