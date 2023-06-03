The date has finally arrived for the free concert by Los Fabulosos Cadillacs in Zócalo CDMX and to enjoy it we tell you how will the weather be today in CDMX.

For the third consecutive day, various mayors’ offices in Mexico City are under yellow alert due to a severe heat wave by high temperaturesnow with a maximum of up to 31 degrees Celsius.

The local thermometer will show temperatures between 24 to 28 degrees Celsius with a maximum of 31 degrees Celsius after 3:00 p.m.reported the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection.

The warning is the responsibility of the residents of Azcapotzalco, Benito Juárez, Coyoacán, Gustavo A. Madero, Iztacalco, Iztapalapa, Miguel Hidalgo, Tláhuac, Venustiano Carranza, Xochimilco and Cuauhtémocthe latter houses the Zócalo of CDMX.

And it is that severe weather is expected due to high temperatures between 28 to 30 degrees Celsius on schedule from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the afternoon of Saturday, June 3, 2023. If you plan to arrive early to save your place in the front row, keep in mind this schedule where the sun will be at all that it gives.

Clear skies are expected with increased cloudiness in the afternoon and some isolated rain with occasional showers. Severe precipitation is forecast to be between 6:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.

The air quality is regular this Saturday with average values ​​of 87 points and PM10. The winds will be from the North component from 10 to 30 km/h.

Weather Edomex May 3

Regarding the State of Mexico, the weather forecast today May 03, 2023 Gives account of temperate environment, sky with scattered clouds and hazy.

as well as a increased cloudiness in the afternoonwith a high probability of isolated rains (0.1 to 5 mm) accompanied by electric shocks in the State of Mexico.

The estimated maximum temperature today in the territory is 30 to 32°C.

Northwest wind from 10 to 25 km/h with gusts of 40 to 50 km/h.