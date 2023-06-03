Giulia Tramontano, the letter from the unborn son to the mother

The letter published by Chiara Tramontano, the sister of Giulia, the 29-year-old in her seventh month of pregnancy, killed by her boyfriend Alessandro Impagnatiello is a heartbreaking letter: it is written by Thiago, the couple’s unborn son because he was murdered together with his mother by the one who more than everyone else was supposed to protect them, namely the dad.

The letter-poetry was posted in the stories of the profile Chiara’s Instagram: “Are you better now mommy? Is the fear gone, is the pain gone?

“Let’s hug Mommy Giulia – reads the letter – we will always be together now, no one will ever be able to hurt us again, no one”.

“How much pain mommy, how much terror. I had already understood you know that you were sick, that something had happened. I understood it when you spoke to that lady, the American one. Suddenly your heart stopped, your blood too and I was struggling to breathe”.

The letter continues: “And then you looked for him, the monster. You wanted to talk to him. And then those blows, that terror that made your heart explode and me struggling to breathe mommy”.

“They say it was my father, he, the monster. What he killed you and he killed me too. They say he had organized everything, every detail. And they say they will charge him with unauthorized termination of pregnancy. But what is this thing, mommy?”.

“He killed me, he killed us both! I wasn’t a pregnant mommy, I was a person. I had arms and legs and head and heart. And I had also learned to love him” continues the letter published by Chiara Tramontano.

“He, the monster. The one you sometimes called dad when you told me about him. But which dad, mommy? What a monster he is, heartless. Mommy Giulia killed us without mercy”.

“And now we will always be together. I will never be born mummy Giulia. But in the end, maybe it’s better this way. If I had been born without a mother and with a monster for a father, what life would have been mine?”.

The letter therefore concludes: “At least now I’m here, in this infinite space, with you, my mommy. Squeeze tight, heart to heart. Forever Mommy Giulia. That you gave me life and he took it away. I love you mom Julia. And I will love you for eternity”.