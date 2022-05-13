Heart of the Netherlandsreporter Charlotte Nijs (33), also known for her participation in Who is the mole?, recently gave birth to her first child. She reports this today with a photo of herself behind the pram.
‘Our Cédric was born on April 22,’ writes Nijs, who had her son with friend Joost. Under the post she receives congratulations from colleagues such as Merel Westrik, Selma van Dijk and Floor Bremer.
Political journalist Nijs only recently announced that she was pregnant. On the day of the municipal elections last March, she shared a photo of herself with a round belly and the call to vote for future generations. ‘Best news from The Hague in ages’, Selma van Dijk joked at the time.
Nijs, who was also featured in The smartest person, has wanted children for a long time. “As I become more famous, people often ask me what I want to do, what my ambitions are,” she said. Linda†
“Then I answer: I really want to be a mother. The reaction to that is very uncomfortable, you get crooked faces. Don’t you want your own talk show, go into politics? Well, I don’t walk out on the terrace with ramshackle ovaries and I still want to make a career, but when I think about my dreams for the future, they are not primarily work-related.”
She had previously been with a man with whom she always hoped to start a family for eight years, but that relationship broke down. Nijs was single for two and a half years when she met Joost through a friend.
