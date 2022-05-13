‘‘I agree with Finland’s entry into NATO. It must be done for preventive purposes as Sweden did. ” Thus the Finnish showgirl Anna Falchi at Adnkronos on the Helsinki application for NATO membership. “Joining NATO would protect us – underlines – since we have always defended ourselves. My grandfather had two wars against Russia – Falchi says – they took Karelia away from us and in ’39 they took away many cities for which we Finns we are mad at the Russians because they have taken everything from us. This alliance would therefore protect us and make us safer given what is happening in Ukraine ”.

(by Alisa Toaff)