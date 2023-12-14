Walking for at least half an hour every day is a “good medicine to protect the heart: 4,500 steps taken daily are enough to improve the metabolism. It is a habit that has an important impact on cardiovascular events. Patients are usually 'prescribed' 10 or 12 thousand steps. And it's true: if we manage to increase up to this number we also obtain an effectiveness in reducing cardiovascular mortality. But starting from the middle still has positive effects”. Francesco Barillà, president of the Italian Society of Cardiology (Sic) Foundation, explained this to Adnkronos Salute on the sidelines of the opening of the 84th Sic national congress, today in Rome.

“The person who wants to improve his metabolism – he continues – does not necessarily have to go to the gym, get tired on the treadmill, or cycle for miles. Half an hour of walking a day, even very calmly, still improves the body's metabolic capabilities and Therefore, it works on reducing the risk of diabetes, hypercholesterolemia, weight gain. And consequently it helps the heart.”

Food tips for Christmas cannot be missing. No sacrifices at Christmas, but common sense for heart health in the holidays dedicated to 'extravagant' at the table. “There is no need to deny yourself panettone or special dishes. However, it is better to concentrate on lunches and, if you have exaggerated, aim for a light or very light dinner”, Barillà's advice.

Furthermore, “if you have exaggerated at the table it is important to move and avoid getting lazy in your armchair. You can use the extra time available to spend nice days with the family but also to go for walks, in the city or in the open air. If you eat panettone it is better to avoid other desserts which can perhaps be eaten another day, dividing the delicacies. We have many drugs but we must remember that good styles contribute 30-35% in reducing cardiovascular risk.”