At the end of 2022 it was announced that Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's acclaimed game, would have a live-action adaptation for the cinema, something that greatly excited fans. Although we did not have much information about this project throughout this year, A24's participation in this production was recently confirmedsomething that makes the community happy.

Notably, this information was not revealed through a traditional advertisement, but rather a t-shirt revealed the collaboration between Kojima Productions and A24. This is what is said in the description of this shirt, which has a design that combines the production company's logo with visual elements of Death Stranding:

“It's official: we have partnered with Kojima Productions on the live-action film adaptation of Death Stranding, Hideo Kojima's acclaimed video game. Share your excitement with our new DS-inspired A24 logo t-shirt, featuring a custom A24 x Kojima Productions woven label.”

Neither Hideo Kojima nor the production company have issued any statement on the matter. A24 has earned a good reputation in recent years for being the production company behind projects such as The Whale and Everything Everywhere All at Once, films that were recognized at the last Oscar ceremony. Now we just have to wait for the official announcement of this collaboration.

Although at the moment there is no official information, rumors have indicated that the live action film of Death Stranding It would not be an adaptation of the events of the game, but it would have a new story and characters never seen before. This information was not liked by fans, who have pointed out that actors like Norman Reedus and Troy Baker would not have a role in this adaptation. However, at the moment there is no information in this regard.

What we do know is that Kojima will not be the director. Although the developer has a close connection with cinema, this adaptation will not be its Hollywood debut. Beyond these details, at the moment there is no more information regarding this project. Fortunately, the participation of A24 would indicate that the production is on the right track, and throughout 2024 details related to the actors involved, and the director who will take the reins, and much more.

Whereas A24 has worked with actors Emma Stone, Brendan Fraser, Joaquin Phoenix, Paul Mezcal, Mia Goth and more; as well as directors like Ari Aster, the Safdie brothers, and more, there's a chance that some of the most important creative minds in cinema in recent years to participate in the live action adaptation of Death Stranding.

However, it is the actors that fans are most concerned about. Death Stranding It has Hollywood talent. Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Nicolas Winding Refn, and more renowned people are part of this game, and not seeing them on the big screen would be a disappointment for more than one person. We can only wait to see how Hideo Kojima manages to work both in this film and in Death Stranding 2 and O.D.. On related topics, here you can learn more about Kojima's role in the film. Death Stranding. Likewise, you can learn more about O.D. here.

A24 is the perfect production company for Death Stranding. Although this company is not known for large-scale adventures, it is known for human stories with a great focus on the actors, something that could well be the focus of this adaptation. We can only wait.

