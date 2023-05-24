When the grand coalition facilitated the reopening of completed murder proceedings two years ago, there was a great outcry. Now the Federal Constitutional Court is hearing.

When the Federal Constitutional Court is hearing this Wednesday, it is about a murder that was committed more than forty years ago. And it is about a legal principle that goes back to Roman law: the prohibition of double jeopardy see you in the same way. It is a weighty process. The court itself has announced that it will deal with “fundamental, previously unresolved” legal issues.

In principle, anyone who has been acquitted once should not have to expect to be sentenced again one day for the same crime. Up until two years ago, it was only possible in a few exceptions to deviate from this strict principle and to reopen legally concluded criminal proceedings against the accused.