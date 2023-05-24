According to official data shared by Sony in a shareholder filing, PlayStation Plus Extras and Premiums I’m at altitude 14.1 million users and represent the 30% of total subscribers at the service, thus confirming the success of the two tiers introduced last year.

Specifically, at the end of March 2023 PS Plus Extra reached 6.1 million subscribers (13% of the total), while apparently PlayStation Plus Premium is enjoying greater successsince it has reached 8 million subscribers (17% of the total).

Last month the company revealed that the total users of PlayStation Plus are 47.4 million. Consequently, thanks to this information we can arrive at the conclusion of the members of the tier essentialor the basic one, are about 33.3 million.

Also, as we can see from the graph provided by Sony in the image above, subscribers who upgrade to the Extra and Premium tiers are constant growth since the launch in May 2022, so it is likely that by the end of the year the percentages will be even higher.

In the same presentation Sony also promised that it will release at least two big PS5 exclusives every year and will cover every major gaming genre.