Healthcare The situation at Espoo Hospital is worse than ever during the entire pandemic, and SOTE services are being reduced

Espoo reduce social and health services so that the operations of Espoo Hospital can be secured. The situation in the hospital is worse than ever before during the pandemic, the City of Espoo informs.

According to the city, the number of coronary patients at Espoo Hospital has increased considerably recently. At the same time, staff absences have increased.

In order to ensure the operation of the hospital and the care of patients, the city will transfer staff to Espoo Hospital from health centers and infection tracking, among other things.

Transfers therefore, reception hours at health centers will have to be canceled. The city is asking residents to assess whether their own contact with the health center could wait. This is to ensure the operation of the on-call service.

“We are sorry for the annoyance of the time being canceled. We hope for understanding in this exceptional situation, ”the city writes in its statement.