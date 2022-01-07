Bos was already more than the fastest after the first heat, a lead that she did not give away in the second round. With 1390 points, the Dutch tops the World Cup standings, followed by the Russian Elena Nikitina with 1322 points. A win is good for 225 points.
Bos will participate in the Olympic Games in Beijing in February, although she will not be officially told whether she has qualified until mid-January at the end of the World Cup cycle.
#Kimberley #Bos #smell #skeleton #title #victory #world #cup #classification
