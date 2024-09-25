“We are here today to defend the rules that govern the National Health System. We have a problem regarding the authorization that service pharmacies can have compared to other contracted centers that follow certain practices and certain rules, therefore with many rules to respect and this certainly does not put normal free competition on an equal footing”. This was stated by Antonio Magi, president of the Order of Surgeons and Dentists of Rome and the province, on the sidelines of the national demonstration to protect private contracted facilities for efficient and safe healthcare at the service of citizens, promoted by Uap – National Union of Ambulatory, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, which brought together the entire sector in Rome to defend the professional dignity of the private sector.