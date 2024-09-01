Paralympics | A nasty surprise was revealed from the Seine again – the paratriathlon was cancelled

The Paralympics|The Paralympics are grappling with the same problem as the Olympics.

of Paris one of the biggest grievances of the Olympics was the Seine’s pollution, even though the river has been cleaned with 1.5 billion euros. The same problem is also in the Paralympics. The paratriathlon races of the Games had to be canceled on Sunday due to poor water quality.

The World Triathlon Federation states in its announcementthat the Seine is not suitable for swimming on Sunday.

“Paris 2024 and the World Triathlon Federation emphasize that the athletes’ health is a priority and in these circumstances paratriathlon competitions cannot be held today [sunnuntaina] should”, the announcement states.

On top of that, all eleven Paralympic competitions were originally supposed to be held on Sunday and Monday, but they were moved to Sunday only. However, the rains came earlier than predicted and now the race events are being tried to go through on Monday, September 2 – if the water quality improves within a day.

At the Olympics finally competed in both triathlon and open water swimming in the Seine. It led to some competitors getting sick.

“Put up nine times. Diarrhea”, a German swimmer Leonie Beck said after the 10 km open water swimming race.