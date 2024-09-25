“In this delicate phase, we are seeing some positive changes, such as the attention to waiting lists and the desire to involve the entire sector in this delicate problem. However, on the contrary, we are seeing some directions taken by the government and the Ministry that we cannot understand, such as the fact that the right professional skills, the roles of the professional figures and the roles of the structures that have been working and governing this sector for many years are not being adequately taken into account”. These are the words of Luca Marino, vice president of the Health Section of Unindustria, on the sidelines of the national demonstration to protect private contracted facilities for efficient and safe healthcare at the service of the citizen, promoted by Uap – National Union of Ambulatory, Polyclinics, Institutions and Private Hospitals, which brought together the entire sector in Rome to defend the professional dignity of the private sector.