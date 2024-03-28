“To commemorate the 40 years of the Federation of Italian Medical-Scientific Societies (Fism) we have organized a series of important events, today the focus of our attention is the patient seen as a person. The first stage of this journey, two days in Rome, is entirely dedicated to digital ecosystems, a way to redesign patient care pathways and make the National Health Service more sustainable. Various round tables, an opportunity to talk about Pnrr, Dm70 and Dm77. Objective: to create integration between the territory and the hospital and technology and digital will certainly help us a lot in this.” Loreto Gesualdo, president of Fism, told Adnkronos Salute on the occasion of the '40th anniversary of the Italian Federation of medical and scientific societies – Towards the General States of Fism', in Rome.

“We have the technological tools to be able to achieve these objectives – adds Gesualdo – which in accordance with the privacy legislation, to be read in conjunction with the next Regulation on Artificial Intelligence and with the European Data Health Space, move in this direction. We are moving from words to deeds, we will be ready within the year to experiment with the first 'patient journeys', digitally enhanced, which will allow us to follow 'the patient's journey' in the multidisciplinarity between hospital and territory to get from multidisciplinarity to the single prescription. The framework agreement signed with Fiaso (Italian Federation of healthcare and hospital companies) will support the feasibility of the trial and there are all the conditions to obtain excellent results”.

But “it's not enough”, we “are moving towards the second appointment which will see us involved in prevention – he underlines – In fact, we fully agree with what was expressed by Francesco Vaia, Director General of Health Prevention at the Ministry of Health, in his speech during which underlined the new dimension of prevention, the true sustainable investment in healthcare”. The third stage “will see us involved in training and skills, in particular digital ones and privacy”. Finally, “we will always close the 40th anniversary of Fism here in Rome in 2024, founded in 1984 and which today represents 197 affiliated scientific societies, 44 medical specialties, 11 surgical disciplines and over 195 thousand professionals” he concludes.