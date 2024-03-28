Citroën presented the first images of the new concept Basalt Visiona compact coupe SUV that will be marketed in 2024 India And South America. The vehicle combines the elegance and power of a coupe with the sturdiness and ground clearance of a SUVs, guaranteeing balanced proportions and the ample interior space typical of a 5-door sedan. The Basalt Vision concept faithfully anticipates the final model which will go on sale in the second half of 2024.

Aesthetically, the Basalt Vision has a similar front to the C3 Aircrosswith aluminum details and split headlights X shape.

The biggest differences are evident in the profile, with a typical lowering of the roof fastback and a high beltline that continues towards the tailgate, forming the rear cladding and a spoiler. The headlights are rectangular and stand out black plastic protections on the lower part of the bodywork and on the bumpers, while the roof and mirror caps are painted black, like the alloy wheels.

No photos of the interior have been shown yet, but details such as the top of the multimedia system screen and the right steering wheel can be seen. It is expected that the dashboard will be similar to that of the C3 Aircrosswith two displays, one 7″ for the instruments and another 10″ for infotainment.

Basalt Vision, developed for the automotive marketsIndia he was born in South Americawill contribute to Citroën's international growth together with the models C3 And C3 Aircross in the brand's main markets. These three vehicles are part of the program C-Cubed (C cubed) and share the platform Smart Cars.

The name “Basalt” recalls the robustness and the solidity of basalt, a magmatic rock. This choice reflects the values ​​of solidity and reliability of the vehicle, which offers a safe and protected environment for drivers, ensuring peace of mind while driving.

