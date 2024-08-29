Another nightmare summer for doctors and healthcare professionals: an escalation of attacks reported against them and reported in the most recent news. The last two riots against two doctors in Puglia: one in Salento and one in Taranto; both resigned to shed light on the issue of the safety of healthcare workers while carrying out their work. Professionals who often work double shifts to make up for the lack of staff and give up holidays and rest, especially in the summer season. The situation is so serious that the president of the Order of Physicians (Fnomceo) Filippo Anelli, has threatened mass resignations of Italian doctors to protest against the attacks.

In response to the need of healthcare professionals to know their rights and the steps to take, Consulcesi Club – a note reports – offers itself as strategic support: not only legal, but also educational. In an innovative downloadable eBook version, a guide has been created, written in collaboration with psychiatrist Marina Cannavò, on how to manage the risk of assaults in the most difficult departments, such as the Emergency Room, Emergency Medicine and Psychiatry. In addition, an original video series ‘From legalese to Italian’ with an episode dedicated to how to manage an assault suffered by a healthcare professional and the legal steps to take, explained in a simple way by the lawyers of the Consulcesi Club network.

According to recent estimates – it is written – 40% of workers in the healthcare sector have declared having suffered an assault, with 9% of them reporting physical or psychological consequences. The victims of violence are women in 71% of cases. Nurses and social health workers have the highest number of injuries, both for the female component (with incidences of 25% and 31% respectively) and for the male component (39% and 19%). Many of the victims are female professionals between the ages of 51 and 60 and work as social health workers or nurses in hospital facilities or in RSA, mainly in the psychiatric or emergency/urgency field. Professional educators are also the professional figures most subject to episodes of violence. They are followed, with 29% of cases, by social health workers of qualified professions in health and social services and, with 16%, by qualified professions in personal and similar services.

The Consulcesi Club guide ‘Aggressions against Health Workers, how to manage emergencies in difficult departments’ provides a detailed picture of the state of the art and practical advice for prevention in the most at-risk departments (Emergency Room, Emergency/Urgency, Psychiatry) and the management of post-aggression trauma. In order to recognize and manage aggressions – the note reports – in fact, it is essential to train healthcare personnel on de-escalation techniques, assertive communication and conflict management. Intercepting prodromal signs, such as controlled anger, threatening gestures and aggressive postures, is essential to prevent escalation. During an aggression, it is crucial to remain calm, use verbal de-escalation techniques and, if necessary, quickly move away and ask for help to ensure your own safety and that of others present.

In addition to the guide, Consulcesi Club offers its members the video series ‘From legalese to Italian’, an innovative format that makes the most complex legal issues accessible and understandable. In the episode “Attacks on healthcare personnel”, the lawyer offers a detailed overview of the regulations and laws in force, explaining the criminal and compensation protections available to victims. This episode is an important resource for professionals, helping them understand their rights and know how to act in the event of an attack.

“The phenomenon of attacks on healthcare workers is constantly growing, and the legislator has responded with measures aimed at expanding protections and increasing penalties – explains the legal team of Consulcesi Club – Our goal is to provide healthcare professionals with the tools necessary to defend themselves, both in legal and practical terms, and to assist them in continuously updating themselves on legislative innovations and legal actions to be taken”.