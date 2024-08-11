According to reports, some users have received an email from Sony inviting them to post a written review of a certain title they’ve played and own in digital format via the official PlayStation website (and not directly from PS5, due to the obvious problems with writing a long text with the controller).

As reported by multiple PlayStation users on Reddit, it looks like Sony is working on a new system PS5 and PS4 game reviews purchasable on PlayStation Store which would allow users to add a comment to your own assessment.

We can see an example in the image below for a review of Helldivers 2, where you can write a review and also activate the appropriate box to report that the text includes spoilers about the game. This function currently seems to be accessible only to those who have received an email directly from Sony, a sign that the company is probably still testing this new system before proceeding with full integration.

An example of the new rating system with reviews written by PlayStation Store users

As you may already know, the PlayStation Store already has a user rating system, where users can rate a game from one to five stars, but they cannot leave a comment with their impressions. Therefore, this change would be a major step forward and would offer players an even more useful tool when making a purchase.

