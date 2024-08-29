The calendar for next season’s Formula E is almost completely ready, with the fifth round of the season yet to be made official. The all-electric championship could most likely land in Thailand, but Formula E is currently working on a project to bring the category back to another Asian country in the coming seasons, which has already hosted an E-Prix only once:India.

The co-founder of Formula E himself admitted it, Alberto Longoin a statement released to the The Press Trust of India: “India is a prime market for us – he commented – we are working every day to get back there. At the moment we are talking to three big citiesand that’s all I can reveal, other than the fact that there is a lot of interest in a Formula E race in India.”

Known as Hyberabad E-Prixthe first and only edition was held on this circuit in 2023, with a reconfirmation in 2024. However, the edition that was due to be held this year did not take place following a failure in negotiations with the Indian Government, with the cancellation of the event from the calendar: “It is much more difficult to organize a completely new race than to return to an existing location. – added Longo – This is why there is so much frustration about the situation in Hyderabad.”