The death of eight minors and the infection of 23 children by Ebola led the Ministry of Education to declare the closure of schools two weeks before the holiday break. Uganda has suffered a new outbreak of the virus since last September 20 and, although the increase in infections is not alarming, the count continues to rise. In addition, the Sudan ebolavirus strain does not have a licensed vaccine available, but four injections are in phases of clinical trials.

#Health #Uganda #closes #schools #death #minors #Ebola