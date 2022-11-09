Hercules – The legend begins: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Wednesday 9 November 2022, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1 airs Hercules – The legend begins, a 2014 film directed and produced by Renny Harlin, starring Kellan Lutz in the role of Hercules. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

Terror reigns in ancient Greece because of King Amphitryon who, eager for power and wealth, invades the neighboring kingdom, Argos. So Amphitryon confronts the king of Argos in a duel, managing to defeat him and claiming his kingdom. However, Alcmena, wife of Amphitryon, can no longer bear her husband’s arrogance and cruelty; for this she, together with her trusted advisor Chiron, she visits an ancient temple dedicated to Hera in the middle of the night, begging to help her quench Amphitryon’s thirst for power and save her people. The goddess manifests herself and announces to the queen that she will have her savior and that he will be her son that she will give birth in the future and that she will have not from her husband but from Zeus, father of the gods, who fell in love with her. She was asking the queen if she is willing to betray her king to give birth to a mortal son, in order to erase the suffering Amphitryon is spreading and Alcmene accepts.

That same night Alcmene receives a visit from Zeus in astral form, who finally lies with her. Nine months later, the queen gives birth to Hercules; Host, while assuming that her baby is not hers, allows the queen to keep him, but declares that she will never consider him at the level of their eldest son, Ificles. Hercules grows up healthy and strong and, by now in his twenties, displays superhuman strength and ability. In this period, the king of Crete comes to Amphitryon to organize the marriage between Ificle, and his daughter Hebe, to establish a free trade alliance and because Amphitryon fears the power of Crete. However, Hercules and Hebe meet and fall in love at first sight, but their relationship is hampered by Ificle, who is also in love with Hebe. While the two try to get away from the royal palace, Ificle manages to reach them and lead the girl back to the palace. On the way Ificle, however, had noticed other unusual traces, so Hercules and her half-brother follow them and discover that they belong to the Nemean Lion who attacks them.

Hercules – The legend begins: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Hercules – The Legend Begins, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Kellan Lutz: Hercules

Gaia Weiss: Hebe

Scott Adkins: King Host

Roxanne McKee: Alcmena

Liam Garrigan: Ificle

Liam McIntyre: Sotero

Rade Šerbedžija: Chiron

Kenneth Cranham: Lucio

Johnathon Schaech: Tarak

Luke Newberry: Agamemnon

Jukka Hildén: Creon

Mariah Gale: Kakia

Sarai Givaty: Safirra

Spencer Wilding: Humbaba

Richard Reid: Archer

Streaming and tv

Where to see Hercules – The legend begins on live TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Wednesday 9 November 2022 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.