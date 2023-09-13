Everyone in the United States, starting at six months of age, will be able to receive the new vaccines against Covid-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued this recommendation in view of the approaching fall and winter season that could fuel the rise in Covid-19 cases. However, the variant used to update vaccines currently only causes 3% of infections in the country, revealing how we are still adapting to the virus.

