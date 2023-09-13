This Wednesday, stage 17 of the Vuelta a España was run, where the Colombian Santiago Buitrago was the protagonist of a high mountain fraction and that he managed to climb in the general classification of the last major event on the International Cycling Union calendar.

(We tell you: Novak Djokovic bursts into tears upon arriving in Serbia after winning the US Open).

The fraction of the day It had a total route of 124.4 kilometers in length with two first-class ports and the arrival at the finish line with a special port.

The 17th stage of the Vuelta a España began with good news, the Jumbo-Visma confirmed that Nathan Van Hooydonck is out of danger and he is better after his accident this Tuesday in Belgium.

The stage started off excitingly with the pace of Remco Evenepoel, who managed to escape from the peloton and forced the favorites to pick up the pace to catch him kilometers ahead.

LAST 6⃣ KM! | LAST 6⃣ KM ⚡ 40″ advantage for Evenepoel waiting for the favorites’ attacks.

🚴‍♂️ The peloton are hot on their heels. 40″ advantage for Evenepoel as he waits for the favorites to attack.#LaVuelta23 pic.twitter.com/ulrShcFsdJ — La Vuelta (@lavuelta) September 13, 2023

While the Colombian Santiago Buitrago, from Bahrain, starred in a great stage fighting until the last kilometers for the victory of the day. The Colombian cyclist put up a fight on the ascent to Angliru, but his legs gave out and he was left with less than four kilometers to go before the finish line.

In the end, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic managed to take the victory of stage 17 of the Vuelta a España after an impressive climb in the last kilometers of high mountains.

For its part, Sepp Kuss managed to retain the leadership of the Vuelta a España after finishing in third place, 19 seconds behind his teammate.

Although he didn’t have the strength in his legs to compete for a place on the podium, Santiago Buitrago arrived at the finish line in eighth placeone minute and 20 seconds behind the winner of the fraction, Primoz Roglic.

The Colombian cyclist from Team Bahain Victorious managed to climb the general classification of the Vuelta a España and finished in tenth place, 11 minutes and 26 seconds behind the leader, Sepp Kuss.