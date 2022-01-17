Health Surprising Signs Can Tongue From Menopause – These symptoms can come as early as forty

Exercise that raises your heart rate is a great remedy for menopausal symptoms.

Menopause is the opposite of adolescence. Significant changes in hormone function affect both the body and the mood, and the first, surprising signs may appear as early as forty.

For subscribers

Emma Suominen 17.1. 13:25 | Updated 17.1. 18:21

Information can increase the pain, but on the other hand it also makes it possible to relieve menopausal symptoms in advance. Gynecologist Sari Ahonkallio Listed six facts that are helpful in knowing whether you are suffering from menopause or not. Menopause can be symptoms of rage at an early age.