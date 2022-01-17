The European Union this Monday removed Argentina, Australia and Canada from its list of countries whose citizens should not apply travel restriction to enter the EU on the occasion of the pandemic of coronavirus.

The Council indicated that, as of 17 January, Member States should gradually lift travel restrictions at the external borders on residents of Bahrain, Chile, Colombia, Indonesia, Kuwait, New Zealand, Peru, Qatar, Rwanda, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, United Arab Emirates, Uruguay and China, the latter in the event that the measure is reciprocal.

The change has come after the latest review of non-essential travel restrictions, which is updated every two weeks, the Council (EU countries) said in a statement.

Travel restrictions are also to be gradually lifted for the special administrative regions of China, Hong Kong and Macau. This list is revised every two weeks to take into account the changing circumstances of the pandemic.

Despite this recommendation, each Member State is competent in matters of borders and can decide whether or not to maintain the veto.

The criteria for deciding the third countries to which the current travel restriction should be lifted include the epidemiological situation and the general response to covid-19, as well as the reliability of the information and data sources available. Reciprocity must also be taken into account on a case-by-case basis.

Residents of Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and the Vatican will be considered as European residents within the framework of this recommendation and the associated Schengen countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland) are also part of it.

EFE

