The Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities will again increase the offer of internal resident physician (MIR) positions in 2024, in an attempt to alleviate the deficit of professionals that affects all of Spain. In the Region of Murcia, 290 places will be offered, 13 more than in the previous call, which represents an increase of 4.6%. Throughout the country, the number of MIR positions will rise to 8,767, 2.5% more than in 2023. There will be, specifically, 217 more positions.

This increase means maintaining the upward trend that began in 2016, and especially in 2019, after the MIR offer fell between 2011 and 2014 in Spain as a result of cutback policies. Until the 2018-2019 academic year, the number of places lost during the recession was not recovered. Since then, 1,795 new MIR positions have been created throughout Spain, which represents a growth of 26%. This rise is the result of coordination between the Ministry, which accredits the places, and the communities, which must guarantee compliance with the necessary requirements in order to expand teaching capacity.

Especially noteworthy has been the increase in Family and Community Medicine. The Murcian Health Service (SMS) will offer 100 places in this specialty next year, six more than in the previous call and 18 more than in 2019. Throughout Spain, 2,489 Family Medicine positions will be offered, 575 more than in the 2018 course -2019. In some communities, however, not all places are covered. This is not the case in the Region of Murcia, where until now there has been sufficient demand for all positions.

The SMS also increases its offer in other medical specialties for 2024. Thus, La Arrixaca incorporates four new positions, which are distributed between Radiodiagnosis, Rheumatology, Nephrology and Otorhinolaryngology. Meanwhile, at the Cartagena Hospital Complex, a Hematology and Hemotherapy position has been accredited for the first time.

For its part, Rafael Méndez has obtained its third accredited Teaching Unit: Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology, which will train one MIR per promotion. Finally, the Reina Sofía increases its teaching capacity in Hospital Pharmacy, which goes from one to two residents per year.

More resident nurses



The SMS also increases its offer for other resident internal toilets. In total, there will be 414 specialized health training places, 26 more than in the last call. This represents an increase of 6.7%. This is “the biggest rise experienced in the last three years,” said the Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, on Thursday. The Community, he stressed, is above the national average in the rate of residents per population. Thus, in the Region there are 26.5 residents per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to the average of 24.07 in the country as a whole.

Salud will offer 56 places in Family and Community Nursing, three more than in 2023. Another novelty is the accreditation of the Geriatrics Multiprofessional Teaching Unit at the Cartagena Hospital Complex, where a Geriatrics MIR and an internal resident nurse (EIR) will be trained. Geriatric Nursing. This will make it possible to reinforce the Complex Chronic Patients Unit of Rosell, highlights the Ministry.

“urgent” measures



Juan José Pedreño returned to demand this Thursday from the Government of Spain an “urgent strategy that addresses and solves the deficit of doctors in the country.” Specifically, the counselor is committed to increasing “ratios” in medical schools and “redefining the criteria” to be able to accredit new MIR positions.

For his part, the Minister of Health, José Miñones, stressed that the offer of specialized health training throughout Spain “is once again a record, historical”. The objective is “to strengthen the public health system with the training of those who will be health professionals tomorrow,” he stressed in statements collected by Europa Press.